TEN YEARS AGO: Sleaford-area netball teams face off in tournament (IN PICTURES)

​Here are a selection of photographs that appeared in the Sleaford Standard 10 years ago this week.

By David Seymour
Published 14th Mar 2023, 14:48 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 14:59 GMT

All of them were taken at a netball tournament, held at Sir William Robertson Academy, in Welbourn.

Ten primary schools from the Sleaford area took part in the event, with team managers provided by Sir William Robertson Academy.

In the end, first place went to Rauceby Primary School, with Kirkby la Thorpe Primary School finishing second.

Brant Broughton Primary School's team, with team manager Frankie Goodge.

1. Brant Broughton

Brant Broughton Primary School's team, with team manager Frankie Goodge. Photo: David Dawson

Caythorpe Primary School's team, with team manager Emily Sanderberg and teacher Joanne Hiley.

2. Caythorpe

Caythorpe Primary School's team, with team manager Emily Sanderberg and teacher Joanne Hiley. Photo: David Dawson

Cranwell Primary School's team with (from left) teacher Fiona Burley and team manager Emily Ditton.

3. Cranwell

Cranwell Primary School's team with (from left) teacher Fiona Burley and team manager Emily Ditton. Photo: David Dawson

Helpringham Primary School's team, with team manager Abbie Andrews.

4. Helpringham

Helpringham Primary School's team, with team manager Abbie Andrews. Photo: David Dawson

