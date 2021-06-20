TEN YEARS AGO: Sleaford-area pupils get fundraising, while others get a lesson in scarecrows

Leasingham St Andrew's CofE Primary School pupils.

Pictured above are pupils from St Andrew’s CofE Primary School, in Leasingham, about to take part in a fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The youngsters had to cover a mile-long course at RAF College Cranwell.

Other schools involved in the event were Cranwell Primary School and William Alvey CofE School, Sleaford

Pupils from Cranwell Primary School.

Pictured beneath them are pupils from Welboun Primary School during a fundraising day.

The School Council decided to organise an event to help raise money for some new books.

All the children in the school paid £1 to come in to school dressed as their favourite book characters.

Pictured next are youngsters from Ingoldsby Primary School during a visit to Peter Dobney’s Hanby Lodge Farm, at Hanby.

Cranwell Primary School pupils try to get an autograph from a member of the RAF parachute display team.

As part of their art classes based around creating sculptures, the children and their teacher, Gudrun Tagg, were shown the different parts that make up a scarecrow and then split in pairs to make their own.

William Alvey CofE School pupils.

Book-themed fundraising at Welbourn Primary School.