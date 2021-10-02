TEN YEARS AGO: Sleaford-area schools celebrate harvest, Healthy School status, and get set for open event

Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Primary School 10 years ago.

Pictured first are Year Four learners from Sleaford’s Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Primary School with headteacher Sarah Weldon (left) and Year Four teacher Karen McDaid.

The picture appeared in the paper ahead of an open morning/evening held at the school.

Pictured next are pupils from Billinghay Primary School celebrating Healthy School status.

Celebrating Billinghay Primary School achieving Healthy School status, from left - Aleksandra Romanczuk, William Fitzsimmons, Liam Duncan, chairman of governors Juneta Wilson, PSHE coordinator Danielle Clark, headteacher Richard Allen, Healthy Schools advisor Debbie Kenyon, Matthew Allen, Ella Flett and Sinead Swinscoe.

Work done to get the award included providing healthy hot lunches and encouraging the children to drink water.

Pictured last are children from Ancaster Primary School during their annual harvest festive service.

The event took place at St Martin’s Church, which had been decorated by parents of school gardening club members.

All the produce was due to be parcelled up and delivered to older people in the village.