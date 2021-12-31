Church Lane Primary School Key Stage One pupils in their Christmas play The Sleepy Star Gazer
Church Lane Primary School Key Stage One pupils in their Christmas play The Sleepy Star Gazer

TEN YEARS AGO: Sleaford-area schools stage Nativity shows in 2011 (GALLERY)

Here are a selection of photographs from the Standard’s Nativity coverage of 2011.

By David Seymour
Friday, 31st December 2021, 1:38 pm

Can you spot a familiar face?

1.

Reception children in Falcon Class at Caythorpe Primary School dressed up for their production of Shine Star Shine.

Photo: Midlands

2.

Caythorpe Primary School’s Year Six Owl pupils put on a performance of the play Sherwood Shenanigans.

Photo: Midlands

3.

The play staged by Key Stage Two pupils at Horbling Brown’s School was called The Star Came Out For Christmas.

Photo: Midlands

4.

Cast members from the Reception and Year One Nativity play at Chestnut Street School, Ruskington.

Photo: Midlands

