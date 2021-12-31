TEN YEARS AGO: Sleaford-area schools stage Nativity shows in 2011 (GALLERY)

Can you spot a familiar face?
1.
Reception children in Falcon Class at Caythorpe Primary School dressed up for their production of Shine Star Shine.
Photo: Midlands
2.
Caythorpe Primary School’s Year Six Owl pupils put on a performance of the play Sherwood Shenanigans.
Photo: Midlands
3.
The play staged by Key Stage Two pupils at Horbling Brown’s School was called The Star Came Out For Christmas.
Photo: Midlands
4.
Cast members from the Reception and Year One Nativity play at Chestnut Street School, Ruskington.
Photo: Midlands