TEN YEARS AGO: Sleaford-area Scouts resurrect football tournament (IN PICTURES)

Six teams of Scouts, 12 from local Cub packs, and five from Beavers represented groups from across the district, including Sleaford, Horncastle, Cranwell, Leasingham, Heckington, Coningsby and Tattershall. District chairman Ken Pratt said it was the first time a Scouts’ football tournament had been held in the Sleaford area for at least six years. The event was held at Leasingham Playing Fields, with Leasingham’s football club providing the referees. In the Beavers’ final, 1st Cranwell Beavers beat 3rd Sleaford Spitfires. In the Cubs’ contest, 1st Horncastle A beat 3rd Sleaford Kingfisher A. The Scouts event was won by 1st Cranwell Scouts, who beat 1st Horncastle Merlins on penalties after extra time in their final.