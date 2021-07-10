TEN YEARS AGO: Sleaford-area youngsters enjoy teddy bears’ picnic, Bishop visit and circus skills workshop

Rauceby Pre-School 10 years ago.

Pictured first are children and staff at Rauceby Pre-School enjoying a Teddy bears’ picnic. The event raised £60 towards buying materials to develop the outdoor area.

Pictured next are pupils from Ruskington Chestnut CofE Primary School playing host to the then Bishop of Grimsby.

The Right Rev David Rossdale was at the school to praise the children for their work on a canvas painting that took inspiration from their religious education lessons.

Pictured last are pupils from Sleaford’s Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Primary School taking part in a circus workshop with Juggling Jim.