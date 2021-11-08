TEN YEARS AGO: Sleaford school honoured, Leasingham school welcomes author, Billinghay school marks Harvest

Our Lady of Good Counsel School, Sleaford, 10 years ago ...

Above is a presentation event at Sleaford’s Our Lady of Good Counsel RC School.

The school’s gardening club was being honoured by Sleaford in Bloom for its contribution towards the town earning a Silver Gilt award in that year’s East Midlands in Bloom contest.

Making the presentation is Mayor John Charlesworth.

St Andrew's School, Leasingham ...

Next are Year Five pupils at Leasingham St Andrew’s School, plus class teacher Morag Coote, with visiting children’s illustrator Lynne Chapman.

Last are youngsters from Billinghay Primary School celebrating the return of Harvest through a festival held at St Michael’s Church.