TEN YEARS AGO: Sleaford school spotlights sporting talent and care home stage ball

St George's Academy 10 years ago ...

The main picture shows students from St George’s Academy, in Sleaford, during the school’s annual sports presentation evening.

In total, more than 120 youngsters received recognition for their commitment, effort and ability in sport.

The school’s director of PE and sport Rick Freeman said: “The evening was a huge success. Our guest speaker, Cathy Thomas, who is head of PE and sports science at Lincoln University, gave an inspirational speech on what was a truly inspirational evening.”

Pictured (from left) Stacey Williams, Richard Dutton, Carole Williams, Danielle Williams, Ashley Roberts, Lyndsey Williams and Robbie Williams.

Pictured, right, top and bottom, are two groups from a charity ball held in aid of two Sleaford care homes.

Oakdene and Ashdene care homes joined forces to hold the black tie event at Kesteven and Sleaford High School.

Proceeds from the event – which featured music from Night Shift and Elvis impersonator Mike Shelby – went towards entertainment for residents. In all, more than £1,000 was raised.

Jilly Hunt, deputy manager at Ashdene Care Home, said: “We are made up with the amount we raised and we had an excellent night.”