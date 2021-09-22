TEN YEARS AGO: Spilsby judo instructor’s epic 24-hour spinning fundraiser

Founder member of Spilsby Judo and Gymnastics Club David Hereward hoped his effort would raise as much as £1,300 to be split between the club and Macmillan Cancer Support.

In all, David cycled 561 miles after reaching his 500-mile target ahead of the 24-hour mark.

“I wanted to get off but I couldn’t for the simple reason that I had to finish the 24 hours,” he said.

Throughout the challenge locals and visitors to the town showed their support and donated generously as he cycled relentlessly at his spot by the John Franklin statue in the town centre.

David and his wife Caroline were amazed by the generosity of passers-by who donated £900 on the day.