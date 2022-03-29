TEN YEARS AGO: Spilsby mayor pays visit to Beavers group

Spilsby Scout Hut 10 years ago.

Mayor Coun Michael Lenton explained his duties to the group in a question and answer session, which he described as a ‘fantastic experience’.

“It was a lovely night and the most fascinating questions got asked, such as whether the Queen rings me up. The children were flying all sorts of questions around. It was a real pleasure and the Beavers do such a wonderful job in the community.

“It’s what being mayor is all about and it was great to talk and go through it with the children.”