TEN YEARS AGO: St Botolph’s pupils enjoy Space Day and library hosts children’s author

Here are three photographs that appeared in the Sleaford Standard 10 years ago this week.

By David Seymour
Monday, 28th February 2022, 11:00 am
Pupils at St Botolph's Primary School, Quarrington.
The first two pictures show Year Two pupils at St Botolph’s Primary School rounding off their work on the cosmos with a space-themed day.

As part of the day, parents were invited into school to see what the children had been up to and made finger puppets with them, before everyone moved outside to make snow aliens.

The final picture shows children’s author Tom Palmer, well-known for his football fiction books, at Sleaford Library.

The Leeds-born writer spoke to children about how he came to be an author and held a quiz and penalty shoot-out for them.

Children's book author Tom Palmer at Sleaford Library.
