TEN YEARS AGO: Thousands turn out for illuminations event
Here are two photographs from the Skegness illuminations switch-on ceremony of 2012.
By David Seymour
Friday, 19th August 2022, 4:54 pm
Pictured are Janice Sutton performers on stage at the 2012 Skegness illuminations switch-on ceremony. Organisers estimated 8,000 people attended the event. Hollyoaks stars Kieron Richardson and Stephanie Davis had been honoured with the task of switching on the lights, but very nearly missed out on the event due to conflicting filming commitments ...
The event included dancers, musicians, comic entertainers, a spectacular fireworks and laser display, and three stars from TV’s Hollyoaks.
… determined not to let the people of Skegness down, however, the celebrities chartered a private flight and touched down in Skegness Airfield just minutes before the big switch on, bringing fellow cast member PJ Brennan with them. They are pictured with compere John Marshall.