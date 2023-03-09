TEN YEARS AGO: Two from the Boston Standard archives for March 2013

Here, once again, we have taken a dip into the Boston Standard archives.
Here, once again, we have taken a dip into the Boston Standard archives. This time we have gone back 10 years to find two events we covered in March 2013, one at Boston Rugby Club the other involving one of the area’s primary schools.
1. Boston Rugby Club
Pictured are youngsters who took part in a training open day at Boston Rugby Club 10 years ago. The event was part of a Rugby Football Association and Notts, Lincs and Derbyshire Rugby push to raise awareness of the Boardsides-based club.
Photo: David Dawson
2. Bicker Preparatory School
Starlincs Mobile Planetarium visited Bicker Preparatory School pupils 10 years ago to teach them about the night’s sky. Pictured with youngsters are Planetarium owner Mick Mortan and Julie Myles, class three teacher, (left) and Jo Hubbert, reception class teacher.
Photo: David Dawson