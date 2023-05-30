TEN YEARS AGO: Two from the Sleaford Standard archives

Here are two photographs that appeared in the Sleaford Standard 10 years ago this month.
One shows an exciting new piece of play kit at a pre-school in the area, while the other shows models in a charity fashion show. Can you spot a familiar face?
1. Ruskington
Models ready for the catwalk at a charity fashion show at Ruskington's village hall 10 years. The event was held in aid of the children's charity Kids Strut. It was organised by the manager of the Kids Strut shop in Ruskington, Heather Green. Pictured (from left, back) are Carole Ozalp, Tia Merritt, Heather Green, Reanne Martin, Rebecca Perrins, Scott Sandy, Sarah Mears-Sagoo, Charlotte Ward, Amy Nichols-Thomas, and Martha Goulding, and (front) Eleanor Mears-Sagoo, five, and Pippa Thomas, two. Photo: David Dawson
2. Rauceby
A new climbing frame which could be built and re-built in different shapes had arrived at Rauceby Pre-School 10 years ago. The equipment was purchased following donations of £200 from Michael Aspinall, junior sports programme co-ordinator for Hodgson Elkington, and £100, from Wingland Foods’ community fund. Pictured (from left) with the children are Mr Aspinall, Kate Wrench, Therese Arnold, Tina Casey, Sally Brookes, Anna Ingamells, and pre-school committee member Izzy Walker. Photo: David Dawson