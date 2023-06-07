Register
TEN YEARS AGO: Two from the Sleaford Standard archives for June 2013

Here are two photographs from the Sleaford Standard archives for June 2013.
By David Seymour
Published 7th Jun 2023, 16:32 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 16:33 BST

Both show schools with cause to celebrate – one thanks to success in a district cricket tournament​, the other because Ofsted had rated it as ‘good’ in its latest inspection

Pictured above are members of St Botolph’s Primary School’s Year Five and Six girls cricket team 10 years ago. The Quarrington pupils had recently won a district-wide girls cricket competition. Pictured (from left, back) are Jess Fry, 11, Cerys Chapman, 11, Jasmin Brankin, 11, Kaitlyn Van Den Enden, 10, Harriet Pearson, 11, and teacher Matthew Lee, (front) Zoe Newnham, 11, Steph Amess, nine, Phoebe Mitchell, 11, and Jessica Goodwin, 11.

1. Sleaford

Chestnut Street CofE Primary School, in Ruskington, was celebrating 10 years ago after being rated as 'good' in its latest Ofsted inspection. Pictured alongside pupils is head teacher Laura Suffield.

2. Ruskington

