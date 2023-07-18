Register
TEN YEARS AGO: Two from the Sleaford Standard archives - Heckington and Ancaster

.
By David Seymour
Published 18th Jul 2023, 09:24 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 09:29 BST

Here are two photographs from the Sleaford Standard archives for 10 years ago. One shows a double celebration for Heckington Brownies, while the other takes us to Ancaster were youngsters were turning their attentions to the skies.

This was the scene 10 years ago as the 1st Heckington Brownies pack celebrated its 40th anniversary and the 2nd Heckington pack marked its 10th. Pictured at the front (cutting a cake) Ruth Allen, former divisional commissioner for Sleaford, and Rebecca Taylor, divisional commissioner for Sleaford

1. Heckington

This was the scene 10 years ago as the 1st Heckington Brownies pack celebrated its 40th anniversary and the 2nd Heckington pack marked its 10th. Pictured at the front (cutting a cake) Ruth Allen, former divisional commissioner for Sleaford, and Rebecca Taylor, divisional commissioner for Sleaford Photo: David Dawson

Pupils at Ancaster Primary School were enjoying their new Sky Gaze 10 years ago. The installation enabled children to lean back and watch the clouds go by. It was only the second of its kind in the country, with the other based in Yorkshire. The idea came as part of the gardening club’s renovation of the school’s outdoor area which had seen part of the land turned into a nature trail.

2. Ancaster

Pupils at Ancaster Primary School were enjoying their new Sky Gaze 10 years ago. The installation enabled children to lean back and watch the clouds go by. It was only the second of its kind in the country, with the other based in Yorkshire. The idea came as part of the gardening club's renovation of the school's outdoor area which had seen part of the land turned into a nature trail. Photo: David Dawson

