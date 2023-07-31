TEN YEARS AGO: Two from the Sleaford Standard archives - Quarrington and Ruskington

1 . Quarrington

As part of their topic ‘Britain since 1948’, Year five pupils at St Botolph’s School, Quarrington, had a dress-up day 10 years ago. Outfits were based on different decades. The children also learned to dance to Rose Royce’s Car Wash, Michael Jackson’s Thriller, and Whigfield’s Saturday Night. Other fun included: wool pompoms, pet rocks, flower power head bands, tie-dying, space hopper races, marbles, and Double Dutch skipping. Photo: David Dawson