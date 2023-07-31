Register
Two from the Sleaford Standard archives for 10 years ago.

TEN YEARS AGO: Two from the Sleaford Standard archives - Quarrington and Ruskington

Here are two photographs that appeared in the Sleaford Standard 10 years ago this week.
By David Seymour
Published 31st Jul 2023, 16:17 BST

One shows pupils taking part in a day of activities dedicated to years gone by, the other a glass workshop. Can you spot a familiar face among the groups?

1. Quarrington

As part of their topic ‘Britain since 1948’, Year five pupils at St Botolph’s School, Quarrington, had a dress-up day 10 years ago. Outfits were based on different decades. The children also learned to dance to Rose Royce’s Car Wash, Michael Jackson’s Thriller, and Whigfield’s Saturday Night. Other fun included: wool pompoms, pet rocks, flower power head bands, tie-dying, space hopper races, marbles, and Double Dutch skipping. Photo: David Dawson

2. Ruskington

Year two pupils at Chestnut Street CofE Primary School are pictured taking part in a workshop led by Liz Pearson, right, from the Glass Room in Leasingham. She is pictured with teacher Gemma Simeoli. Photo: David Dawson

