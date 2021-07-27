TEN YEARS AGO: World Cup final referee, language festival and line dancing

World Cup 2010 final referee Howard Webb pays a visit to Church Lane School, Sleaford.

Pictured first is World Cup 2010 final referee Howard Webb at Church Lane School, Sleaford officially opening its new early years base and garden.

Howard was at the school through his friendship with headteacher Helen Fulcher (also a referee).

She said: “He is a school governor of his own children’s school and is always very interested in primary schools so I asked him to come along.

Performing a song in Spanish, youngsters from Cranwell Primary School.

“He was brilliant, signing autographs and having photos taken with the children and parents and we had a really fantastic day.”

Pictured next are pupils from Cranwell Primary School performing at a languages festival.

Nine primary schools, in all, took part in the event, hosted by the Sir William Robertson High School in Welbourn.

Pictured last are members of the line dancing team at St Botolph’s Primary School, Quarrington.

St Botolph's Primary School's summer fair of 2011.

The youngsters were among those entertaining visitors to school’s summer fair of that year.