TEN YEARS AGO: Year Six leavers in Sleaford and Welbourn school marks 50th anniversary

Some of the Year Six leavers at Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Primary School, Sleaford, 10 years ago.

Pictured first are Year Six pupils at Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Primary School, Sleaford, all set to move on to secondary school.

Pictured next are pupils and staff at Sir William Robertson High School, Welbourn, celebrating the school’s 50th anniversary year.

The school had been marking the milestone all year, but decided to cap it off with a party on the playing field, raising funds for the PTA and their contact school, the Kakwale School, in Malawi, at the same time.

Sir William Robertson pupils celebrating 50 years of the school.

Members of staff dressed up in stage garb and performed a few musical numbers for the pupils.

Some pupils also gave live performances as well as putting on a disco and fashion show.

Some unfortunate teachers ended up in the stocks to get a good soaking from the pupils and there were traditional garden fete games, including a coconut shy, bowling game, splat the rat and more.