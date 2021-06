End-of-season trophy winners at Leasingham Junior Football Club.

The first shows end-of-season trophy winners at Leasingham Junior Football Club.

The club held a presentation day on the village playing fields, with fun and entertainment for all the family.

The team managers were given a soaking for a hard season’s training with a Sponge the Manager competition.

The mums and tots who took part in competitions at the Leasingham Junior Football Club’s presentation day.

The second photo shows those who took part in a ‘Mums versus Tots’ competition.