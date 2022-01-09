TEN YEARS AGO: Young Sleaford kickboxers, Second World War day for town pupils and Heckington panto rehearsals

Members of Sleaford's Black Dragon Kickboxing Club 10 years ago.

Pictured above are young members of Sleaford’s Black Dragon Kickboxing Club.

Fifteen-year-old Callum Foard and Archie Smith, 12, had both reached black belt at first dan level, the paper reported.

The club had also recently taken part in its first-ever Fight Night in an in-house tournament against the Black Dragon Club from Lincoln.

St Botolph's pupils with Beverley Bowling of Portals to the Past.

Pictured next are pupils from St Botolph’s Primary School, Quarrington, during a day of learning dedicated to the Second World War.

All Year Four children dressed as evacuees for a series of themed activities, including a 1940s lunch, a showcase of wartime artefacts, and lessons in the Lambeth Walk and drill.

Pictured last are adult and junior cast members of Heckington Players’ pantomime of 2012, Sleeping Beauty.

The show – which was directed by Andrew Key and written by Kei Bailey – was due to be staged at Heckington Village Hall across nine performances later that month.