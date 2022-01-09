TEN YEARS AGO: Young Sleaford kickboxers, Second World War day for town pupils and Heckington panto rehearsals

Pictured above are young members of Sleaford’s Black Dragon Kickboxing Club.
Fifteen-year-old Callum Foard and Archie Smith, 12, had both reached black belt at first dan level, the paper reported.
The club had also recently taken part in its first-ever Fight Night in an in-house tournament against the Black Dragon Club from Lincoln.
Pictured next are pupils from St Botolph’s Primary School, Quarrington, during a day of learning dedicated to the Second World War.
All Year Four children dressed as evacuees for a series of themed activities, including a 1940s lunch, a showcase of wartime artefacts, and lessons in the Lambeth Walk and drill.
Pictured last are adult and junior cast members of Heckington Players’ pantomime of 2012, Sleeping Beauty.
The show – which was directed by Andrew Key and written by Kei Bailey – was due to be staged at Heckington Village Hall across nine performances later that month.