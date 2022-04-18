TEN YEARS AGO: Youngsters mark Easter 2012 in Skegness and beyond (GALLERY)

A bunny hunt was held at The Elms Touring Caravan Park, Addlethorpe, on Easter Sunday 2012.
Pictured above is a bunny hunt held at The Elms Touring Caravan Park, in Addlethorpe, on Easter Sunday of that year.
Pictured below, left, are pupils from Skegness Infants School during an Easter egg hunt at the Skegness Eco Centre.
The final picture shows children at Hogsthorpe Primary School where pupils enjoyed making Easter crafts.
Skegness Eco Centre welcomed youngsters from Skegness Infants School for an Easter egg hunt 10 years ago. Hogsthorpe Primary School youngsters enjoyed a Bunny Day for Easter 2012. Pupils at Hogsthorpe Primary School also took part in Easter crafts 10 years ago.