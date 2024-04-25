THIRTY YEARS AGO: Another six stories from Boston-area schools in 1994

All the pictures are taken from the Boston Standard’s photographic archives.
1. Boston High School
Boston High School students showing off some of their souvenirs from Greece. The eight-day trip had been organised as part of the school's A-level classical civilisation course. Forty-four girls and one boy went on the visit, which explored classical sites including Olympia, Delphi and the Acropolis in Athens. Photo: Boston Standard
2. Conway School, Boston
Children from Boston's Conway School visiting the town's Municipal Buildings. Pupils are pictured chatting to the Mayor of Boston Coun Keith Dobson and Mayoress Coun Joyce Dobson in the council chamber. Photo: Boston Standard
3. Haven High School, Boston
Pupils at Boston's Haven High posing for the camera with cameras of their own. The kit had been donated to the school through a partnership with Lloyds Bank. The youngsters are pictured with Simon Sperring, manager of Lloyds' Boston branch. Photo: Boston Standard
4. Kirton Primary School
Youngsters at Kirton Primary School with their creation Reggie the Robot. Boxes, egg cartons, plastic pots, lids and a healthy support of tin foil all played a part in Reggie's construction. Reggie was set to feature at Boston's annual science and technology fair, along with some smaller models being made by the children. Photo: Boston Standard