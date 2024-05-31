Six of the featured photos from 30 years ago.Six of the featured photos from 30 years ago.
THIRTY YEARS AGO: Pupils from Boston, Wyberton, Kirton, Coningsby, Donington and beyond assemble for dance festival (IN PICTURES)

By David Seymour
Published 31st May 2024, 15:36 BST
Updated 31st May 2024, 15:54 BST
Were you one of the pupils who attended the Lincolnshire dance festival of 1994?

Nineteen county schools took part in the event, held at Donington’s Thomas Cowley.

Groups performed a variety of styles, including Morris dancing, contemporary rock ‘n’ roll, and what was reported at the time as ‘intense dance drama’.

More than 400 pupils performed 23 different dances at the festival, which organisers hailed as a great success.

Boston West School were among those to attend the event.

1. Schools assemble for Lincolnshire dance festival in 1994

Boston West School were among those to attend the event. Photo: Boston Standard

The troupe from Coningsby.

2. Schools assemble for Lincolnshire dance festival in 1994

The troupe from Coningsby. Photo: Boston Standard

Donington Primary School pupils demonstrating some of their moves.

3. Schools assemble for Lincolnshire dance festival in 1994

Donington Primary School pupils demonstrating some of their moves. Photo: Boston Standard

More pupils from Donington, hosts of the event.

4. Schools assemble for Lincolnshire dance festival in 1994

More pupils from Donington, hosts of the event. Photo: Boston Standard

