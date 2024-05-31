THIRTY YEARS AGO: Pupils from Boston, Wyberton, Kirton, Coningsby, Donington and beyond assemble for dance festival (IN PICTURES)

Nineteen county schools took part in the event, held at Donington’s Thomas Cowley.
Groups performed a variety of styles, including Morris dancing, contemporary rock ‘n’ roll, and what was reported at the time as ‘intense dance drama’.
More than 400 pupils performed 23 different dances at the festival, which organisers hailed as a great success.
Boston West School were among those to attend the event. Photo: Boston Standard
The troupe from Coningsby. Photo: Boston Standard
Donington Primary School pupils demonstrating some of their moves. Photo: Boston Standard
More pupils from Donington, hosts of the event. Photo: Boston Standard