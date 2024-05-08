THIRTY YEARS AGO: Six more school photos from in and around Boston in 1994

1 . Boston High School

Youngsters at Boston High School taking part in a £2.55m national project which enabled pupils to borrow a laptop computer for homework. The school had been issued with 32 of the compact devices as part of a Government-backed scheme. The aim was to assess how such equipment might 'support, enhance and extend' pupils' learning. Each computer retailed for about £300 (£600 or so in today's money). In addition to helping pupils with homework, the machines could be used in lesson time. They were also compatible with a new pc network which had just been established at the school, the paper noted. Boston High School was the only school in Lincolnshire to be involved in the pilot. Pictured (from left) are Beth Allen, Dawn Addison, Caroline Massey, Katie Blackwell and Jodie Periam. Photo: Boston Standard