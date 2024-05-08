THIRTY YEARS AGO: Six more school photos from in and around Boston in 1994

Here are six more photographs from the Boston Standard archives for early 1994.
1. Boston High School
Youngsters at Boston High School taking part in a £2.55m national project which enabled pupils to borrow a laptop computer for homework. The school had been issued with 32 of the compact devices as part of a Government-backed scheme. The aim was to assess how such equipment might 'support, enhance and extend' pupils' learning. Each computer retailed for about £300 (£600 or so in today's money). In addition to helping pupils with homework, the machines could be used in lesson time. They were also compatible with a new pc network which had just been established at the school, the paper noted. Boston High School was the only school in Lincolnshire to be involved in the pilot. Pictured (from left) are Beth Allen, Dawn Addison, Caroline Massey, Katie Blackwell and Jodie Periam. Photo: Boston Standard
2. Butterwick Primary School
Pupils from Butterwick Primary School performing a concert for residents of the Evergreens. Supermum Charlotte Pearson and Superman Ben Marshall are among those pictured. Photo: Boston Standard
3. Butterwick Primary School
Another photo from Butterwick Primary School's performance at the Evergreens. Photo: Boston Standard
4. Haven High School, Boston
Some of the cast and dancers from Bugsy Malone, as staged by Boston's Haven High School. The show was the school's first large-scale musical production. It involved 50 Haven High pupils, 80 children from Park and Staniland primary schools (who formed a choir), and 84 members of the Allen School of Dance. Photo: Boston Standard