THIRTY YEARS AGO: Six more stories from Boston-area schools in 1994

All the pictures are taken from the Boston Standard’s photographic archives.
1. Boston West School
'Birdman' Nick Williams, of Rippingale, visiting Boston West School to talk to pupils and show them some of his wildlife pictures. Photo: Boston Standard
2. Butterwick Primary School
Pupils at Butterwick Primary School being recognised for their fundraising efforts. The school was among those to take part in the annual World Wildlife Fund (WWF) walk in Central Park. The effort raised £328 for the cause, the most of any participating school. It meant Butterwick retained the WWF shield for the second consecutive year. Pictured are: Duncan, Holly and Hazel Tomlin, Angela Roberts, Mellisa Creasey, Claire Hammond, Charlotte and Emma Pearson, Hazel Cooper, Emma Noble and cubs Mark Edwards and Gavin Bell. Also involved was Katie Watson. Photo: Boston Standard
3. Haven High School, Boston
Haven High School pupils playing host to the Royal Anglian Regiment's 1st Battalion Band. Photo: Boston Standard
4. Old Leake Primary School
John Kick taking up the headship at Old Leake Primary School. The 46-year-old had taught in Bedford, Warrington and Scunthorpe before being appointed head at Bucknall, near Horncastle, 16 years earlier. "I attended a village primary school, and I am sure that they provide the best environment to educate our own children," he said. Photo: Boston Standard