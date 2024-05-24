THIRTY YEARS AGO: Six more stories of Boston-area schools in 1994

If so, you might recognise a familiar face in this gallery of pictures from early 1994.
1. Boston High School
Boston High School played host to a party of 12 students from Spain in early 1994. The visit included trips to Cambridge, London, York, Lincoln and Nottingham. The students from Leganés, Madrid, were taking part in the return leg of an exchange visit after Boston students travelled to the country the previous Easter. The 15 to 18-year-olds were staying with pupils and headteacher Mary Webb during their two-week visit. Pictured are the Spanish visitors and their hosts from the school. Photo: Boston Standard
2. Giles School, Old Leake
Two netball teams at Giles School, Old Leake, had cause to celebrate in early 1994. Both the under 16 and 15 teams came third in the HSSF tournaments at Boston High and Spalding High. Both were awarded the newly-created trophy for winners of the mixed schools' section. Under 16 team members were: Vicky Marshall, Vicky Young, Julie White, Lyndsey Wood, Fay Cripps, Natalie Smith, Marie Dawson, and Kerry Edwards. The under 15 team members were: Tina Griffin, Marie Dawson, Anne-Marie Hallam, Debra Dickinson, Nicola Dawson, Kerry Edwards, Lisa Sullivan and Vicky Wright. Pictured are some of the triumphant netball players. Photo: Boston Standard
3. Boston High School
Boston High School was expecting to have raised £2,300 in sponsorship through its annual walk of 1994. Among those taking part in the fundraiser were the Mayor and Mayoress of Boston Couns Keith and Joyce Dobson. The funds would be used to enable the school to heat and maintain its swimming pool that summer. Couns Dobson are pictured with some of the pupils who took part. Photo: Boston Standard
4. St Nicholas School, Boston
A tree-planting session at Boston's St Nicholas School in early 1994. The pupils, together with staff and parents, planted 200 trees on the school playing fields. Photo: Boston Standard