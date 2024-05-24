THIRTY YEARS AGO: Six more stories of Boston-area schools in 1994

2 . Giles School, Old Leake

Two netball teams at Giles School, Old Leake, had cause to celebrate in early 1994. Both the under 16 and 15 teams came third in the HSSF tournaments at Boston High and Spalding High. Both were awarded the newly-created trophy for winners of the mixed schools' section. Under 16 team members were: Vicky Marshall, Vicky Young, Julie White, Lyndsey Wood, Fay Cripps, Natalie Smith, Marie Dawson, and Kerry Edwards. The under 15 team members were: Tina Griffin, Marie Dawson, Anne-Marie Hallam, Debra Dickinson, Nicola Dawson, Kerry Edwards, Lisa Sullivan and Vicky Wright. Pictured are some of the triumphant netball players. Photo: Boston Standard