THIRTY YEARS AGO: Six school photos from the Boston Standard archives for 1994

If so, you might be able to spot a familiar face in this gallery of images, all taken from the Boston Standard archives for early 1994.
1. Boston Grammar School
Boston Grammar School triumphing at 1994's South Lincolnshire Schools' Chess League finals, held at Oldrids. Photo: Boston Standard
2. Giles School, Old Leake
The team from Giles School, Old Leake. Photo: Boston Standard
3. Boston High School (and others)
Dr Peter Jones, of Newcastle University, giving a lecture on Emperor Nero called Murder by Mayhem at Boston High School. The lecture formed part of a day of activities at the school that involved more than 100 GCSE Latin pupils from 10 schools. Photo: Boston Standard
4. Boston High School (and others)
More of the GCSE Latin pupils who were listening to the Emperor Nero lecture. Photo: Boston Standard