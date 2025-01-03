Eight from the archives for December 1999 ...Eight from the archives for December 1999 ...
Eight from the archives for December 1999 ...

Turning back the clock to December 1999 at schools in the Boston area

By David Seymour
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 15:36 GMT
Here is a selection of photographs from the Boston Standard archives for December 1999, all taken at schools in the area.

Can you spot a familiar face?

Prize-winners at Boston Grammar School in December 1999.

1. Boston Grammar School

Prize-winners at Boston Grammar School in December 1999. Photo: Lincolnshire World

More prize-winners from Boston Grammar School in December 1999.

2. Boston Grammar School

More prize-winners from Boston Grammar School in December 1999. Photo: Lincolnshire World

A group of prize-winners at Boston High School in December 1999.

3. Boston High School

A group of prize-winners at Boston High School in December 1999. Photo: Lincolnshire World

More prize-winners at Boston High School in December 1999.

4. Boston High School

More prize-winners at Boston High School in December 1999. Photo: Lincolnshire World

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice