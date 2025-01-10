Seven from the archives for January 2000.Seven from the archives for January 2000.
Turning back the clock to January 2000 at schools in the Boston area

By David Seymour
Published 10th Jan 2025, 10:30 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 12:59 GMT
Were you at a school in the Boston area 25 years ago?

If so, you might recognise a familiar face in this gallery.

All photographs are taken from the Boston Standard’s archives for January 2000.

Pupils from Frithville Primary School taking part in a tree-planting scheme, held to mark the millennium. Frithville Parish Council helped to plant the trees, and presented all of the pupils with commemorative mugs. The pupils are pictured with council chairman Derek Park and vice-chairman Dick Paul.

1. Frithville Primary School

Pupils from Frithville Primary School taking part in a tree-planting scheme, held to mark the millennium. Frithville Parish Council helped to plant the trees, and presented all of the pupils with commemorative mugs. The pupils are pictured with council chairman Derek Park and vice-chairman Dick Paul. Photo: Boston Standard

Haven High School pupils holding mugs that had been designed by pupil Rochelle Taylor to make the millennium. Every pupil and member of staff were to be presented with one of the mugs as a souvenir of the year 2000. Rochelle is pictured, alongside fellow pupils, second right on the back row.

2. Haven High School, Boston

Haven High School pupils holding mugs that had been designed by pupil Rochelle Taylor to make the millennium. Every pupil and member of staff were to be presented with one of the mugs as a souvenir of the year 2000. Rochelle is pictured, alongside fellow pupils, second right on the back row. Photo: Boston Standard

Prizewinners at St Bede's School, Boston, in the year 2000.

3. St Bede's School, Boston

Prizewinners at St Bede's School, Boston, in the year 2000. Photo: Boston Standard

St Thomas' Primary School, Boston, marking the return of the Milk in Schools Scheme. Also pictured is Mike Baggaley, of Lincoln Co-operative Dairies, and the scheme's mascot Kool Kat.

4. St Thomas' Primary School, Boston

St Thomas' Primary School, Boston, marking the return of the Milk in Schools Scheme. Also pictured is Mike Baggaley, of Lincoln Co-operative Dairies, and the scheme's mascot Kool Kat. Photo: Boston Standard

