TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO: Another six stories from Boston-area schools in 1999

1. Carlton Road Primary School, Boston
Youngsters from Carlton Road Primary School during a workshop with children's author Helena Pielichaty. Photo: Boston Standard
2. Hawthorn Tree School, Boston
Children from Hawthorn Tree School, Boston, alongside some tasty lesson materials - oranges donated by Asda. Pictured are Sophie Hilton, Kimberley Gilchrist, Ruth Dawson, Emma Lilly, Lee Melton and Joe Harrison. Photo: Boston Standard
3. Kirton Primary School
Kirton Primary School playing host to Shakespeare for Kidz actors Mark Lyminster and Julian Chenery. The duo delivered a workshop on A Midsummer Night's Dream with children from Year Six. Photo: Boston Standard
4. Old Leake Primary School
Children from Old Leake Primary School's environmental club and their teacher Pam Hyde planting 24 trees in an avenue to mark the new millennium. The avenue would lead to a stage where a time capsule was to be buried. Photo: Boston Standard