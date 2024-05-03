Six from the Boston Standard archives for 25 years ago ...Six from the Boston Standard archives for 25 years ago ...
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO: Another six stories from Boston-area schools in 1999

Were you at school in the Boston area 25 years ago?
By David Seymour
Published 3rd May 2024, 13:53 BST

If so, you might spot yourself or someone you know in this gallery of images, all taken in early 1999.

Youngsters from Carlton Road Primary School during a workshop with children's author Helena Pielichaty.

1. Carlton Road Primary School, Boston

Youngsters from Carlton Road Primary School during a workshop with children's author Helena Pielichaty. Photo: Boston Standard

Children from Hawthorn Tree School, Boston, alongside some tasty lesson materials - oranges donated by Asda. Pictured are Sophie Hilton, Kimberley Gilchrist, Ruth Dawson, Emma Lilly, Lee Melton and Joe Harrison.

2. Hawthorn Tree School, Boston

Children from Hawthorn Tree School, Boston, alongside some tasty lesson materials - oranges donated by Asda. Pictured are Sophie Hilton, Kimberley Gilchrist, Ruth Dawson, Emma Lilly, Lee Melton and Joe Harrison. Photo: Boston Standard

Kirton Primary School playing host to Shakespeare for Kidz actors Mark Lyminster and Julian Chenery. The duo delivered a workshop on A Midsummer Night's Dream with children from Year Six.

3. Kirton Primary School

Kirton Primary School playing host to Shakespeare for Kidz actors Mark Lyminster and Julian Chenery. The duo delivered a workshop on A Midsummer Night's Dream with children from Year Six. Photo: Boston Standard

Children from Old Leake Primary School's environmental club and their teacher Pam Hyde planting 24 trees in an avenue to mark the new millennium. The avenue would lead to a stage where a time capsule was to be buried.

4. Old Leake Primary School

Children from Old Leake Primary School's environmental club and their teacher Pam Hyde planting 24 trees in an avenue to mark the new millennium. The avenue would lead to a stage where a time capsule was to be buried. Photo: Boston Standard

