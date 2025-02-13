TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO: Asda plans move to former gas works site in Boston (GALLERY)

Twenty-five years ago, Asda was hoping to relocate from its base off Horncastle Road (what is, today, the Boston Shopping Park).
The destination it had in mind was off Sleaford Road, the site of former gas works.
These pictures show how the area appeared at the time.
1. Asda plans move in Boston, February 2000
Looking across to Carlton Road Primary School and neighbouring homes. Photo: Boston Standard
2. Asda plans move in Boston, February 2000
Looking across to Fydell Street from the proposed development area. Photo: Boston Standard
Looking across to Irby Street and the homes on Haven Bank ...
Looking across to Irby Street and the homes on Haven Bank ... Photo: Boston Standard
... panning right towards the Stump ...
... panning right towards the Stump ... Photo: Boston Standard