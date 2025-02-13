TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO: Asda plans move to former gas works site in Boston (GALLERY)

By David Seymour
Published 13th Feb 2025, 16:47 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 17:31 BST
Here is a selection of photographs taken from the Boston Standard archives for February 2000, relating to an ongoing news story at the time.

Twenty-five years ago, Asda was hoping to relocate from its base off Horncastle Road (what is, today, the Boston Shopping Park).

The destination it had in mind was off Sleaford Road, the site of former gas works.

These pictures show how the area appeared at the time.

Looking across to Carlton Road Primary School and neighbouring homes.

1. Asda plans move in Boston, February 2000

Looking across to Carlton Road Primary School and neighbouring homes. Photo: Boston Standard

Looking across to Fydell Street from the proposed development area.

2. Asda plans move in Boston, February 2000

Looking across to Fydell Street from the proposed development area. Photo: Boston Standard

Looking across to Irby Street and the homes on Haven Bank ...

3. Asda plans move in Boston, February 2000

Looking across to Irby Street and the homes on Haven Bank ... Photo: Boston Standard

... panning right towards the Stump ...

4. Asda plans move in Boston, February 2000

... panning right towards the Stump ... Photo: Boston Standard

