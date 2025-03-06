TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO: Boston College students film music video at Club Ikon

By David Seymour
Published 6th Mar 2025, 13:38 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 13:44 BST
Here are two photographs from the Boston Standard archives for 25 years ago.

They show Boston College media students filming their own music video in February 2000.

The latest part of the shoot took place at Club Ikon, which was located in High Street.

Pictured are the crew, band members, director Mark Potter, assistant Gareth James, and principal actors Nicole Heath and Riccy Morris.

Another photo from the shoot.

