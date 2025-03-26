TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO: Boston Grammar School 12-hour marathon 2000

By David Seymour
Published 26th Mar 2025, 15:56 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 16:03 BST
Here we turn back the clock 25 years to Boston Grammar School’s 12-hour marathon of 2000.

The annual fixture in the school’s diary involved pupils dedicating 12 hours to a chosen activity as a way of raising funds for charity.

A selection of photographs from the gallery below ...

A selection of photographs from the gallery below ... Photo: Boston Standard

The 12-hour marathon was organised by Boston Grammar School's Charity Club. Pupils took part in a number of activities, including football, for a 12-hour period to raise sponsorship money.

The table tennis players during a break.

More than 200 youngsters took part in the event. Here are five more.

