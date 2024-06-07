Six from the Boston Standard archives for early 1999 ...Six from the Boston Standard archives for early 1999 ...
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO: Six photos from Boston-area schools in 1999

By David Seymour
Published 7th Jun 2024, 19:44 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2024, 19:54 BST
Once again, we have taken a dip into the Boston Standard archives to find six school photographs from 25 years ago.

Can you spot a familiar face among the groups on show?

1. Butterwick Primary School

1. Butterwick Primary School

Youngsters from Butterwick Primary School at the Lincolnshire Schools Dance Festival, held at the South Holland Centre, in Spalding. Their routine featured music from Saturday Night Fever. Photo: Boston Standard

2. Kirton Primary School

2. Kirton Primary School

Children from Kirton Primary School in America-inspired clothing for a themed day. Photo: Boston Standard

3. Kirton Primary School

3. Kirton Primary School

More pupils from Kirton Primary School during its America-themed day. This time, soldiers are pictured (plus a Pilgrim Father in the background). Photo: Boston Standard

4. Park Primary School, Boston

4. Park Primary School, Boston

Pupils from Park Primary, Boston, with some of the apples donated to the school by Asda. The supermarket chain was trying to encourage healthy eating in schools at the time by giving apples and oranges to youngsters. Pictured with the children is Asda worker Gail Priestley. Photo: Boston Standard

