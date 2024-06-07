TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO: Six photos from Boston-area schools in 1999

Can you spot a familiar face among the groups on show?
1. Butterwick Primary School
Youngsters from Butterwick Primary School at the Lincolnshire Schools Dance Festival, held at the South Holland Centre, in Spalding. Their routine featured music from Saturday Night Fever. Photo: Boston Standard
2. Kirton Primary School
Children from Kirton Primary School in America-inspired clothing for a themed day. Photo: Boston Standard
3. Kirton Primary School
More pupils from Kirton Primary School during its America-themed day. This time, soldiers are pictured (plus a Pilgrim Father in the background). Photo: Boston Standard
4. Park Primary School, Boston
Pupils from Park Primary, Boston, with some of the apples donated to the school by Asda. The supermarket chain was trying to encourage healthy eating in schools at the time by giving apples and oranges to youngsters. Pictured with the children is Asda worker Gail Priestley. Photo: Boston Standard