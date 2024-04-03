Six from the archives for 10 years ago ...Six from the archives for 10 years ago ...
Six from the archives for 10 years ago ...

TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO: Six stories from Boston-area schools in 1999

Were you at a school in the Boston area 25 years ago?
By David Seymour
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 15:24 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 16:03 BST

If so, you might recognise a familiar face in this gallery of photographs from our archives, with all of them taken in the early part of 1999.

Thirteen and 14-year-old pupils at Boston Grammar School during a cricket coaching session. The youngsters are pictured with PE teacher Nigel Wainwright (back left), Lincolnshire cricket captain Mark Fell (left, kneeling), and Lincolnshire school liaison officer James Brindle.

1. Boston Grammar School

Thirteen and 14-year-old pupils at Boston Grammar School during a cricket coaching session. The youngsters are pictured with PE teacher Nigel Wainwright (back left), Lincolnshire cricket captain Mark Fell (left, kneeling), and Lincolnshire school liaison officer James Brindle. Photo: Boston Standard

Pupils from Fishtoft Primary School alongside Kool Kat. The school had signed up with the Kool Kats Collecting Club; in return for milk bottle tops, it would receive help with funds from the Lincoln Co-operative Society.

2. Fishtoft Primary School

Pupils from Fishtoft Primary School alongside Kool Kat. The school had signed up with the Kool Kats Collecting Club; in return for milk bottle tops, it would receive help with funds from the Lincoln Co-operative Society. Photo: Boston Standard

Gibsey Bridge Primary School celebrating a double win in the Lincolnshire Primary Schools Chess Championship - one for the under 11s, the other for the under nines.

3. Gipsey Bridge Primary School

Gibsey Bridge Primary School celebrating a double win in the Lincolnshire Primary Schools Chess Championship - one for the under 11s, the other for the under nines. Photo: Boston Standard

Pupils at Kirton Middlecott School posing for the camera following a cricket coaching session with Lincolnshire captain Mark Fell and former Nottinghamshire skipper Paul Johnson.

4. Kirton Middlecott School

Pupils at Kirton Middlecott School posing for the camera following a cricket coaching session with Lincolnshire captain Mark Fell and former Nottinghamshire skipper Paul Johnson. Photo: Boston Standard

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page