TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO: Six stories from Boston-area schools in 1999

If so, you might recognise a familiar face in this gallery of photographs from our archives, with all of them taken in the early part of 1999.
1. Boston Grammar School
Thirteen and 14-year-old pupils at Boston Grammar School during a cricket coaching session. The youngsters are pictured with PE teacher Nigel Wainwright (back left), Lincolnshire cricket captain Mark Fell (left, kneeling), and Lincolnshire school liaison officer James Brindle. Photo: Boston Standard
2. Fishtoft Primary School
Pupils from Fishtoft Primary School alongside Kool Kat. The school had signed up with the Kool Kats Collecting Club; in return for milk bottle tops, it would receive help with funds from the Lincoln Co-operative Society. Photo: Boston Standard
3. Gipsey Bridge Primary School
Gibsey Bridge Primary School celebrating a double win in the Lincolnshire Primary Schools Chess Championship - one for the under 11s, the other for the under nines. Photo: Boston Standard
4. Kirton Middlecott School
Pupils at Kirton Middlecott School posing for the camera following a cricket coaching session with Lincolnshire captain Mark Fell and former Nottinghamshire skipper Paul Johnson. Photo: Boston Standard