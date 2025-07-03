24 Hour Vetcare service launches for sick pets in Scunthorpe as vet practice goes 24/7

Pet owners in Scunthorpe will soon benefit from round-the-clock emergency care as a leading practice announces a shift to 24/7 operations.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Old Registry Vets on Oswald Road, which currently offers a 24-hour on-call emergency service, has expanded its services to offer a new 24 Hour Vetcare service with on-site emergency care for sick pets.

This around-the-clock awake service offers peace of mind for pet owners, knowing their animals are in the hands of a trusted, familiar team—day or night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new operating hours build upon the practice’s existing on-site offering, which includes an operating theatre, laboratory and scanning capabilities. This latest investment will mean that team members will be on hand on the premises 24-hours a day.

The new 24 Vetcare service costs just £99 for unregistered patients - a saving of up to 75% compared with others in the region

The announcement comes following Old Registry’s partnership with award winning independent veterinary group DNA Vetcare, which will blend the same dedicated team and personal service that the practice has become known for, with a raft of group benefits.

The emergency service will also be available to patients of Barton Veterinary Surgery expanding emergency capabilities across the Humber.

Practice founder and veterinary surgeon David Mayhew said: “This announcement is fantastic news for our practice, bolstering our already high levels of care and enhancing our ability to support sick and injured pets when they need it the most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As any pet owner will know, emergency situations are incredibly stressful, without the added complication of having to travel elsewhere for treatment when every second really counts.

Old Registry's experienced team will be on hand to treat patients around the clock

“While our experienced team is already on call around the clock, our partnership with DNA Vetcare means that we can have a dedicated team on site at all times, awake and ready to treat patients as soon as they arrive.

“Continuity of care has always been one of our key principles, so our new 24 Hour Vetcare service not only allows us to keep all of our emergency care on site, but allows us to treat the sickest animals in an environment that is familiar to both them and their owners and by a team that they know and trust.”

Offering a more affordable solution, Old Registry’s new service will cost just £99 for non-registered clients. In stark contrast, emergency out-of-hours consultancy fees in the region can cost up to £400, meaning the new service could save pet owners up to 75%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Old Registry, we believe that veterinary care doesn’t have to cost the earth. We understand how distressing it can be when your pet is ill, without the worry of extortionate bills and that’s why we’ve tried to keep our out-of-hours consultation fee at a reasonable level, while offering the same high levels of care.”

For more information, visit www.oldregistryvets.com