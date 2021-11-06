Anthony sheds more than 4st in 19 weeks

No Caption ABCDE EMN-211028-153041001

Anthony Bird, 33, joined Slimming World in June 19 weeks ago after a friend told him how it had worked for him.

He says he had tried other methods of losing weight, but not had success with them. On his first weigh-in at Slimming World, though, he found he had already lost 6.5lbs.

Today, he is a total of 4st 1lb lighter and is looking ahead to the rest of his weight-loss journey with the organisation.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-211028-153030001

At the same time, he is encouraging anyone else interested in shedding some pounds to join a local group.

Anthony says he ‘never thought’ he would be able to get past the first half stone when he joined, but the support and enthusiasm he found spurred him on to hit his personal goal of four stone long before Christmas.

“This made me realise anything is possible if you put your mind to it and have the right support,” he said.

Anthony describes himself as being ‘in a much happier place’ now.

He says the weight loss has given him the confidence to stop smoking, eased feelings of anxiety and depression, and appears to bringing his Type 2 diabetes under control via diet.

There have been other benefits too, he says.

“I now have the confidence to do things like re-enactments for a museum and to fit into Second World War uniform and aircraft cockpits, something I never thought I would do ever again!” he said.

Looking back on when he joined Slimming World, Anthony says he remembers feeling nervous and self-conscious.

He says now, though, he would tell anyone interested in joining to ‘go for it’, that they will find a group of people that ‘do not judge and are 100 per cent supportive’.

Anthony’s group is run by Sam Wheatley at St Botolphs Community Centre, in Sleaford, on Wednesday, at 5pm and 6.30pm. For more information, call Sam on 07721 364922.