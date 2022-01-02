Belton Woods Hotel unveiling gym upgrade in major health club plans

The new look gym at Belton Woods Hotel. EMN-211223-123520001

Working with industry leader Life Fitness they are rolling out a major investment programme across 18 of the health clubs within The QHotels chain as they fulfil their vision to make them the ‘best fitness offering hotel group’ in the country.

It is describes as their biggest investment in 20 years.

The upgraded Health Club will boast a state-of-the-art gym, complete with top-of-the-range Life Fitness equipment, all fully connected, for personalised training and immersive workout experiences.

The refurbishment includes Discover SE3HD interactive cardio machines, SPARC Trainers, PowerMill Climbers, award-winning IC7 indoor cycle bikes along with various strength and cable machines and lifting areas. The Life Fitness SYNRGY station also enables members of all abilities to train independently or in a small group.

Every user will have access to the LF Connect app, allowing yothemu to track workouts. Machines have a viewing screen with on demand workouts, or even a choice of interactive live filmed walk, run or cycle routes from around the world.

Life Fitness equipment is used by the Lawn Tennis Association and major sporting facilities and talent globally.

Jodi Phillips, UK business development and hospitality manager of Life Fitness said: “We have seen an increase in people wanting more ‘On Demand’ sessions and personalised programmes when they visit a fitness suite, and we’re pleased that The QHotels Collection vision reflects this, too.’

To encourage the local community to sign up, the hotel is offering a free membership day trial in January.