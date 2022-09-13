Testing body confirms how services will operate during mourning period and how learners will be affected by state funeral plans

Driving tests across Britain will be cancelled on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) said it would suspend all but “essential services” on Monday 19 September in recognition of the state funeral and bank holiday.

It confirmed that the move would mean all practical and theory driving tests booked for that date would be cancelled.

The DVSA will contact learners to arrange new dates for their driving test

In a statement, the DVSA, which also oversees MOTs and other vehicle testing, said: “Our thoughts are with His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family at this sad time.

“In line with National Mourning guidance our services will continue during the mourning period.

“We are suspending all but our most essential services on 19 September due to the Bank Holiday and State Funeral, allowing individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding during this period of national mourning.”

Will learners have to rebook their tests?

The agency said it would contact all learners affected by the decision regarding rebooking their test.

Anyone with a practical test appointment for 19 September will have their test automatically rebooked for the first available date after that.

Learners with a theory test booked for the 19 September will have to rebook their own test. The DVSA added: “We will be contacting all pupils who are affected to let them know how to choose a new date for their theory test.”

Those training to be driving instructors are also affected, with all ADI part 2, 3 tests and standards checks suspended as well.

Driving lessons can still go ahead, with the decision on whether to cancel them left up to individual instructors and driving schools.

Ongoing disruption

Learner drivers have faced two years of disruption to testing as a result of the Covid pandemic. Tests were stopped entirely for several months in 2020, leading to a massive backlog in bookings which the DVSA has struggled to address.