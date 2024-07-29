Lincoln woman wins award for her very modern Mini

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cynthia Denman from Lincoln has scooped an award for her modern Mini. Her 2006 Mini Cooper Convertible R52, known as Pearl, was one of the winners at a special Mini event held recent at the classic car museum Great British Car Journey in Ambergate, Derbyshire

Pearl took the Modern Mini Award.at the packed Masters of the Marque event which attracted more than 200 classic and modern Minis and their owners from all over the UK.

At the event, Pearl was on display alongside original Minis, some dating back to the first year of production in 1959.

Since purchasing Pearl, Cynthia has given her new seats and had her bumper de-chromed.

Cynthia Denman with Pearl and her Masters of the Marque award

Of the award, Cynthia said: “I’m delighted that Pearl received the recognition she deserves. She is a fabulous car and there is nothing better than have a drive with the top down on a sunny day.”

The Masters of the Marque awards, which are sponsored by Wera Tools UK, are designed to honour people like Cynthia, who cherish their classic cars.

Great British Car Journey founder Richard Usher commented: “The awards follow the slightly quirky nature of the museum. I wanted to give classic car owners an incentive to visit us when we promote days celebrating specific British cars.”

Originally designed by Sir Alex Issigonis and produced by the British Motor Corporation (BMC), around 5.3 million of the original two-door Minis were sold between 1959 and 2000, making it by far the most popular British car of all time.

'Pearl' winner of the Masters of the Marque award for Best Modern Mini

Today, there are just 2,993 original Minis left in the UK with an MOT and 10 of them are at Great British Car Journey, including three which visitors can take for a drive with the Drive Dad’s Car experience.

All entrants to Masters of the Marque events receive a commemorative plaque, and entry is £10 per car which gives the driver free entry to the museum and all facilities.

The overall winner at each event receives a year’s membership of Great British Car Club, which entitles holders to free entry to the museum for 12 months, as well as an engraved glass trophy and a selection of Wera tools.

There next Masters of the Marque event at Great British Car Journey takes place on Sunday 18 August, and is open to drivers and owners of vehicles manufactured by the Rootes Group, including the Hillman, Humber, Singer, Sunbeam, Commer and Karrier marques.