Drivers reminded they face points and a fine if they don’t clear their car properly during cold snap

Police have warned drivers to clear their cars properly of snow and ice as they shared images of some of the worst offenders caught in recent days.

As the UK is gripped by freezing temperatures and icy road conditions, forces around the country issued reminders that failing to clear your car’s glass properly can lead to a fine and penalty points, as well as putting yourself and others at risk. Some forces also shared shocking images of the half-hearted attempts some drivers had made to clear their glass before taking to the road.

Police in Sussex shared pictures of a Vauxhall Astra stopped after officers spotted its owner driving with just three tiny sections of cleared glass. Sussex Roads Police tweeted: “Stopped the driver of this car over the weekend in #BurgessHill who thought it acceptable to drive with only clearing this small area of windscreen and side windows. Ticket issued and windows cleared before he went on his way.”

Officers in Lancashire also shared a number of pictures of vehicles stopped during Monday morning’s freezing conditions and warned drivers that such careless action could lead to a fine and penalty points. The force’s road policing unit tweeted: “Just a small selection of vehicles were stopped this morning just before they got on the motorway. You must clear all your windows so you have a clear view from all angles. You could get points or fines for not clearing them properly, depending on how bad they are.”

Failing to clear snow and ice properly from your car’s glass is a breach of Rule 229 of the Highway Code, which states” Before you set off you MUST be able to see, so clear all snow and ice from all your windows. You MUST ensure that lights are clean and number plates are clearly visible and legible. This reflects various construction and use laws around visibility which can carry fines of between £60 and £1,000 and a minimum of three penalty points. Police could also consider you to be using a vehicle in a dangerous condition, which carries a maximum fine of £2,500.

The recent cold snap has brought chaos to some parts of the country, with the south-east of England particularly hard-hit in recent days. In Kent on Monday police urged drivers against all non-essential travel due to the treacherous conditions and social media users have been sharing footage from around the country of drivers losing control on snow and ice-covered roads.