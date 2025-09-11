Hundreds of vehicles and visitors filled Boston Road Recreation Ground for the car and bike show. Photo: David Dawsonplaceholder image
Sleaford's 'best ever' classic car and bike show

Published 11th Sep 2025
The 2025 Sleaford and District Classic Car and Motorcycle Show has been hailed as the ‘best ever’.

Organisers of the annual event have thanked everyone who attended including traders, participants, entertainers and the visiting public.

The show on Saturday September 6 saw hundreds flood the Boston Road Recreation Ground which was packed with vehicles of yesteryear and their enthusiasts.

There were a number of dedicated club displays from Boston Classic Car Club, Ermine Street CCC, Grantham CCC, Heckington Auto Club, Lincolnshire TR Register, North Kesteven MG Owners Club, Spalding and East Elloe CCC and the VW Split Screen Van Club.

The organising committee said: “This was the largest event we have ever put on and the weather was on our side too!

“With more cars and bikes on show additional trade stands (including a rather large python!) and a range of food and drink on offer this was, for us, very satisfying to see so many people enjoying a wonderful day out.

“Sadly due to technical difficulties we missed out on a flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. We received regular phone calls from them during the day with updates on progress but alas they were not able to make the aircraft serviceable. However they have promised to ‘look after us’ for next year.”

Next year’s show at the same venue will be on Saturday September 5.

Admiring the detail. L-R Steve Vinter and his son James Vinter of Branston. Photo: David Dawson

L-R Steve Smalec of Aubourn and Wayne Miller of Lincoln with this Morgan 3-wheel sports car.

David Marriage and Faith Hopkins with his 2006 Daihatsu Copen.

David Harley of Threekingham with his 1961 Ford Consul Classic 315

