Sleaford's classic car show benefits from bigger venue decision

Staged on Saturday, there were dedicated areas on the field for members of visiting car clubs from Boston, Heckington and Spalding, as well as a vast array of independent owners.

Chairman of the car show committee, Alan Aistrup said they had definitely made the right decision to move from the council car park on Eastgate. “We had 170 cars plus 49 motorcycles, which is about 30 per cent up on last year’s attendance and we have room to expand a bit more.

"It went really well and everyone loved it. The traders did well and being close to the children’s playground meant people could bring their children and grandchildren.”

He appealed for more volunteers to help with next year’s event and has received 15 offers of help.

Thanks for attending today's event, from all the feedback given it seems the change of venue has been well received.

The winners of the trophies were:

Best Car - Stephen Hill 1932 Riley March Special

Best Car Runner up - David Dawson 1972 Triumph TR5

Best Motorcycle - Pete Chapman 1948 Vellocette MAC

Best Motorcycle Runner up - Ian Parry 1974 Suzuki T500

Best Club Stand - Heckington Auto Club

Ken Weeks Memorial Trophy - Tim Davies 1974 Triumph TR6

George Allen Memorial Trophy - Pete Lack 1950 Sunbeam S7

1 . mssp-070924-31.JPG Motorcycles on display at the classic car show in Sleaford. Photo: David Dawson

2 . mssp-070924-30.JPG There were 170 cars on display at the classic car show on Boston Road Recreation Ground. Photo: David Dawson

3 . Martin Garick of Heckington with his 1990 MkII Golf GTI Martin Garick of Heckington with his 1990 MkII Golf GTI Photo: David Dawson