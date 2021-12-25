A look back on the year with Dr Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham

Dr Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham. EMN-211220-093343001

We began this year in a much bleaker setting than we have ended it. With the swift rollout of the vaccine rollout which really made pace in the early months of this year and following the Government’s subsequent roadmap, we began to reopen our schools, businesses and highstreets and return to a sense of normality.

Since those first jabs in arms back in December 2019, we have now vaccinated over 47 million people with two doses and, thanks to the hard work of all involved, our booster programme is rapidly growing, and we are reaching out to everyone again to top up our defences.

Alongside my work in Parliament and in the constituency this year, I have been volunteering at the local vaccination centres. It has been a privilege to contribute to the rollout and help people protect themselves against the virus after the tragic loss of lives we have experienced.

While we will undoubtedly encounter more obstacles down the road with the emergence of new variants, I am confident we are well equipped to rise to the challenge with our science, robust systems and medicines in place.

My work in Parliament has also turned to assisting the Government in our plan for recovery. From my role on the Education Committee where I helped ensure children were provided with the support and guidance required as they returned to school, to launching my campaign for a dental school in Lincolnshire to improve access to NHS appointments, I have been working hard to support the everyday lives of constituents and families in Sleaford and North Hykeham.

I have also been pleased to support the Government on a number of important Bills this year, including the Armed Forces Bill which enshrines the Covenant further into law, delivering on our manifesto commitment to introduce a legal duty for relevant UK public bodies to have due regard to the principles of the Covenant.