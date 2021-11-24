A round-up of Christmas events in the Boston area

A snapshot of Boston's Santa Run in 2018. Photo by David Dawson.

From Christmas markets and Santa’s grottos to festive fairs and tree festivals - there’s something for the whole family to enjoy this year.

With the pandemic putting a stop to most public Christmas activities in 2020 - many are hoping this year’s events will bring back the Christmas cheer - even with some Covid-safety measures still in place.

Boston town centre’s festivities kick off tomorrow afternoon (Thursday).

The main festivities in Boston town centre kick off tomorrow afternoon (Thursday). Image: Electric Egg

They include: Santa’s grotto in Pescod Square (4-8pm), the Christmas market (12pm-8pm), the lights switch-on, real reindeer, pop-up performances and a Transported’s fire garden and ‘light trails’.

There will be no stage and formal countdown to the switch on this year.

A council spokesman explained: “The countdown this year will operate slightly differently with no formal stage for a switch-on. Instead we’re looking to get everyone involved in a dispersed manner - obviously conscious of causing a big crowd in the current climate. The countdown will be announced via a sound system which will pipe sound throughout the market, with everyone encouraged to get involved regardless of where they are at that moment in time, hopefully causing a Mexican wave style effect that everyone can enjoy whilst still taking part in the various activities that will be happening.”

On the same day, visitors to the market square can look out for elaborately dressed cast members from the Dick Wittington production at Blackfriars Theatre. They will be out and about in the town on the evening, offering photo opportunities to shoppers.

'Robin Robin' themed fun is on the cards at RSPB Frampton Marsh.

Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre is bringing back the Christmas fun with several shows taking to its stage ahead of Christmas.

In order, they are as follows:

* Blackfriars Theatre Academy presents ‘The Amazing BTA Natvity’ to audiences on Thursday, December 2, and Saturday, December 4, from 2.30pm and 7.30pm each day.

* The theatre’s social committee will host its ‘Christmas Buffet Lunch’ on Wednesday, December 8, from 11.30am. Tickets cost £7.50.

Search for the lanterns in Transported's 'light and hope' trail in Boston.

* Blackfriars Comedy Night: Christmas Special on Friday, December 10 at 8pm.

* Dick Wittington and his Wonderful Cat 2021: which has a run of 33 shows beginning on Saturday, December 11, at 2.30pm and 6.30pm.

* Humbugged II: A Christmas Carol 2: on Wednesday and Thursday, December 15-16, at 7.30pm each night.

A collection of 24 themed Christmas trees will offer a magnificent display at St James’ Church in Freiston over the weekend of December 11-12. The festival takes place from 10am-4pm each day.

Fen Funk Samba band will be bringing some rhythm to the Fire Garden on Bargate Green Car Park as part of Transported’s ‘Illuminate: Light and Hope’ activities at Boston’s Christmas Market and Light Switch On. Photo: Tansported.

Trees are sponsored and decorated by community groups, schools and individuals, and the event will also feature a craft fayre, and entertainment.

On December 12, Boston town centre will be awash with red and white as the annual Boston Santa Run returns, hoping to raise money for Wyberton Wombles litter-picking group.

Boston Fire Station will also be bringing back Santa’s Sleigh - making a visit to as many roads around the town as possible on December 3. 4, 5, 8 and 9.

For those with a love of nature and animals - there is plenty of festive fun to be had in the coming days.

The RSPB has partnered with Netflix’s new animated film ‘Robin Robin’ to bring fun adventure themed trails to RSPB Frampton Marsh.

Robin Robin is Aardman’s new festive stop-motion musical tale about a young robin trying to fit in. It debuts on Netflix today (Wendesday).

Running from November 24 to January 10, young adventurers can learn to sing like a robin, find their very own superpower, and use all their senses to connect with their robin within. An activity booklet will help children complete all the challenges and be rewarded with a certificate for completing the trail and becoming a brilliant robin. An audio trail will also be available at RSPB Frampton Marsh nature reserve, voiced by Bronte Carmichael, the voice actor for Robin Robin.

Chris Andrews, visitor experience manager at RSPB Frampton Marsh, said: “We are so excited to be working with Aardman and Netflix to celebrate the festive magic of the robin with families at RSPB Frampton Marsh. They’re one of the UK’s most beloved birds and a true Christmas icon. Our new trails will immerse families in the Robin Robin story and bring it to life in our reserve’s special greenspaces.”

Lincolnshire WIldlife Park is offering ‘breakfast with Santa’ on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am. A spokesman for the park said: “Santa is coming to the park for breakfast! Come along for the kids to have a delicious breakfast, while meeting Santa to give him their Christmas wish list and have a photo opportunity before making your way around our wonderful animal park for a great family day out. What’s more, all adult tickets purchased at the same time as booking ‘Breakfast with Santa’ will receive a free hot drink and roll.” Tickets must be booked in advance.

Christmas themed fun is also on the cards at the Ark Wildlife Park in Stickney every weekend from now, and every day from December 18.

The newly-restored 16th century Old King’s Head in Kirton is holding a ‘Christmas fayre’ on the weekend of December 11-12, from 10am-4pm each day. The event promises to offer ‘a weekend of entertainment to captivate young and old ones, food and drink to set the perfect Christmas mood, plus a mixture of stall holders that will sort your Christmas shopping out’.

A ‘Boston Town Carols’ service is planned at Centenery Methodist Church in Red Lion Street, on Sunday, December 12. ‘Warm up carols’ begin at 5.30pm followed by a church service at 6pm.

Several schools across the borough are holding their own Christmas fairs, including Butterwick Primary - which has one planned for December 3 from 3.30-6pm. This will feature gift stalls, fun and games, plus entertainment from the school choir.