Ashdene care home staff on Elf Day. EMN-210812-162151001

Ashdene staff donned their elf costumes last week, and held a second event for those that missed out.

Manager Jilly Hunt said: “Residents found it very amusing to be helped all day by elves! We even had our very own Elf on the Shelf!”

Residents made saltdough decorations and walls.

Two elves at Ashdene. EMN-210812-162211001

“It’s all about creating the memories and atmosphere,” said Jilly. “Every day during December Jon, our maintenance man, comes dressed in an outfit for Christmas, you can hear him jingling!”

Looking good on Eld Day at Ashdene care home, Sleaford. EMN-210812-162221001