Candlelit craft fair at church

The popular annual hand made gift fair, Crafts By Candlelight, helped get visitors in the mood for the coming festive season.

Debbie Johnson of Sleaford - Sew Deborah, at Crafts By Candlelight.

The event is held each year at St Denis’ Church in Silk Willoughby, with proceeds going to church funds.

The fair sees makers and stall holders display their wares dotted around the pews, offering everything from dolls, to hand made cards, wreaths and toys, plus plenty of Christmas preserves and cakes.

The craft fair was held on Saturday, November 12.

Ann Garrill of Sleaford with her Christmas Wreaths at Crafts By Candlelight.

- Rainbow Stars community hub, which supports young people with autism and other additional needs, will again be holding their Christmas Craft Fayre in the function room of the Solo Bar and Restaurant in Sleaford Market Place.

The fundraising event is on Saturday December 11, from 11am until 4pm.

Organisers are still taking bookings for stallholders at £12 a pitch. Contact via their Facebook page.

From left - Jacqueline Abel of Abel Woodcraft, with Robert Turner and Geraldine Thompson of Silk Willoughby at the Crafts By Candlelight fair.

