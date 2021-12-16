Carols and mime in Rasen market place

Market Rasen Christmas Mime; the final tableau in 2016 EMN-210912-165738001

A reminder that two special - and free - Christmas events will be taking place in Market Rasen market place in the next few days.

Next Monday, December 20, will see the Christmas Mime.

This event usually takes place every four years, although it was delayed by a year this time round.

It will start at 6.30pm. Limited seating will be available, but there is plenty of room to stand and watch.

Ahead of this,there will be a community carol event for all the family this Friday, December 17, starting at 6pm.