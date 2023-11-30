Christmas comes to Navenby

Navenby saw hundreds of families turn out for its annual Christmas tree switch-on event.

The festive occasion was combined with a Christmas Market spread around the village with food, craft and gift stalls in the pub car parks of the Lion and Royal and the Kings Head.

The switch-on event on Friday November 24 was led by a visit from Father Christmas and a noisy arrival of tractors decorated in Christmas lights driven by Harmston Young Farmers Club who roared up and down the High Street hooting to add to the cheerful spectacle.

There were more stalls inside and outside the Methodist Church along with refreshments served and there were free children’s activities and performances at St Peter’s Parish Church.

Cosily decorated shops on the High Street were also be open for business selling hot turkey or pork rolls, or mulled wine.

Crowds were entertained by music from a brass band and a choir.

Mrs Smith’s Cottage Museum did not open for the event but will be decorated for a visit from Father Christmas on Saturday, December 9. From 1-3pm you can join in a magical festive experience for children to submit their present wishes.

Admission to see Father Christmas is £2 per child, adults free.

You can book your visit at: https://www.mrssmithscottage.com/visit/

1 . Handmade feather artist Caroline Pont, of Boothby Graffoe at the Navenby Christmas market event, selling her feather brooches and baubles. Photo: Andy Hubbert

2 . Petal and Stalk florists and gifts were serving cakes and mulled wine. from left - owner Hannah North, son Bobby North, aged two, and Pippa Altus. Photo: Andy Hubbert

3 . Navenby businesses such as Petal and Stalk made visitors feel even more Christmassy with their decorations and lights. Photo: Andy Hubbert

4 . Alison Booth, from Eagle Barnsdale, with her Gifts To Treasure stall at the Navenby Christmas event. Photo: Andy Hubbert